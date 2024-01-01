South Korean wons to Rwandan francs today

Convert KRW to RWF at the real exchange rate

1,000 krw
969 rwf

1.000 KRW = 0.9685 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09390.8481.4741.6590.96818.236
1 GBP1.1711.279106.3221.7251.9421.13321.342
1 USD0.9150.782183.1291.3481.5180.88616.686
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean won

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Rwandan Franc
1 KRW0.96852 RWF
5 KRW4.84261 RWF
10 KRW9.68522 RWF
20 KRW19.37044 RWF
50 KRW48.42610 RWF
100 KRW96.85220 RWF
250 KRW242.13050 RWF
500 KRW484.26100 RWF
1000 KRW968.52200 RWF
2000 KRW1,937.04400 RWF
5000 KRW4,842.61000 RWF
10000 KRW9,685.22000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / South Korean Won
1 RWF1.03250 KRW
5 RWF5.16250 KRW
10 RWF10.32500 KRW
20 RWF20.65000 KRW
50 RWF51.62500 KRW
100 RWF103.25000 KRW
250 RWF258.12500 KRW
500 RWF516.25000 KRW
1000 RWF1,032.50000 KRW
2000 RWF2,065.00000 KRW
5000 RWF5,162.50000 KRW
10000 RWF10,325.00000 KRW