Kyrgystani soms to Russian rubles today

Convert KGS to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 kgs
1,034.52 rub

1.000 KGS = 1.035 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:03
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.811.4741.6590.96818.228
1 GBP1.17111.279106.31.7251.9421.13421.338
1 USD0.9160.782183.1441.3491.5190.88716.69
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Russian Ruble
1 KGS1.03452 RUB
5 KGS5.17260 RUB
10 KGS10.34520 RUB
20 KGS20.69040 RUB
50 KGS51.72600 RUB
100 KGS103.45200 RUB
250 KGS258.63000 RUB
500 KGS517.26000 RUB
1000 KGS1,034.52000 RUB
2000 KGS2,069.04000 RUB
5000 KGS5,172.60000 RUB
10000 KGS10,345.20000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Kyrgystani Som
1 RUB0.96664 KGS
5 RUB4.83318 KGS
10 RUB9.66635 KGS
20 RUB19.33270 KGS
50 RUB48.33175 KGS
100 RUB96.66350 KGS
250 RUB241.65875 KGS
500 RUB483.31750 KGS
1000 RUB966.63500 KGS
2000 RUB1,933.27000 KGS
5000 RUB4,833.17500 KGS
10000 RUB9,666.35000 KGS