Jamaican dollars to Guernsey pounds today

Convert JMD to GGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
5.09 ggp

1.000 JMD = 0.005093 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1151.351.5191.340.91618.7150.7821.349
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1240.0050.009
1 AUD0.65899.61110.8820.60312.3170.5150.888
1 SGD0.746112.961.13410.68313.9680.5841.007

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Guernsey pound
1 JMD0.00509 GGP
5 JMD0.02546 GGP
10 JMD0.05093 GGP
20 JMD0.10186 GGP
50 JMD0.25464 GGP
100 JMD0.50929 GGP
250 JMD1.27322 GGP
500 JMD2.54643 GGP
1000 JMD5.09286 GGP
2000 JMD10.18572 GGP
5000 JMD25.46430 GGP
10000 JMD50.92860 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Jamaican Dollar
1 GGP196.35300 JMD
5 GGP981.76500 JMD
10 GGP1,963.53000 JMD
20 GGP3,927.06000 JMD
50 GGP9,817.65000 JMD
100 GGP19,635.30000 JMD
250 GGP49,088.25000 JMD
500 GGP98,176.50000 JMD
1000 GGP196,353.00000 JMD
2000 GGP392,706.00000 JMD
5000 GGP981,765.00000 JMD
10000 GGP1,963,530.00000 JMD