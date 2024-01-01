Isle of Man pounds to Brunei dollars today

Convert IMP to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
1,713.18 bnd

1.000 IMP = 1.713 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7351.4721.6580.96818.22
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2421.7241.9421.13321.335
1 USD0.9160.782183.1061.3491.5190.88716.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pound

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Brunei Dollar
1 IMP1.71318 BND
5 IMP8.56590 BND
10 IMP17.13180 BND
20 IMP34.26360 BND
50 IMP85.65900 BND
100 IMP171.31800 BND
250 IMP428.29500 BND
500 IMP856.59000 BND
1000 IMP1,713.18000 BND
2000 IMP3,426.36000 BND
5000 IMP8,565.90000 BND
10000 IMP17,131.80000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Isle of Man pound
1 BND0.58371 IMP
5 BND2.91855 IMP
10 BND5.83709 IMP
20 BND11.67418 IMP
50 BND29.18545 IMP
100 BND58.37090 IMP
250 BND145.92725 IMP
500 BND291.85450 IMP
1000 BND583.70900 IMP
2000 BND1,167.41800 IMP
5000 BND2,918.54500 IMP
10000 BND5,837.09000 IMP