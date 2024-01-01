Isle of Man pounds to Barbadian dollars today

Convert IMP to BBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
2,557.10 bbd

1.000 IMP = 2.557 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7511.4731.6580.96818.227
1 GBP1.17111.279106.261.7241.9421.13321.342
1 USD0.9160.782183.111.3491.5190.88616.693
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pound

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Barbadian Dollar
1 IMP2.55710 BBD
5 IMP12.78550 BBD
10 IMP25.57100 BBD
20 IMP51.14200 BBD
50 IMP127.85500 BBD
100 IMP255.71000 BBD
250 IMP639.27500 BBD
500 IMP1,278.55000 BBD
1000 IMP2,557.10000 BBD
2000 IMP5,114.20000 BBD
5000 IMP12,785.50000 BBD
10000 IMP25,571.00000 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Isle of Man pound
1 BBD0.39107 IMP
5 BBD1.95534 IMP
10 BBD3.91068 IMP
20 BBD7.82136 IMP
50 BBD19.55340 IMP
100 BBD39.10680 IMP
250 BBD97.76700 IMP
500 BBD195.53400 IMP
1000 BBD391.06800 IMP
2000 BBD782.13600 IMP
5000 BBD1,955.34000 IMP
10000 BBD3,910.68000 IMP