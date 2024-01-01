100 Indonesian rupiahs to Guernsey pounds

Convert IDR to GGP at the real exchange rate

100 idr
0.00 ggp

Rp1.000 IDR = £0.00004917 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:54
IDR to GGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GGP
1 IDR to GGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00000.0000
Low0.00000.0000
Average0.00000.0000
Change1.85%2.44%
1 IDR to GGP stats

The performance of IDR to GGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0000 and a 30 day low of 0.0000. This means the 30 day average was 0.0000. The change for IDR to GGP was 1.85.

The performance of IDR to GGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0000 and a 90 day low of 0.0000. This means the 90 day average was 0.0000. The change for IDR to GGP was 2.44.

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Guernsey pound
1 IDR0.00005 GGP
5 IDR0.00025 GGP
10 IDR0.00049 GGP
20 IDR0.00098 GGP
50 IDR0.00246 GGP
100 IDR0.00492 GGP
250 IDR0.01229 GGP
500 IDR0.02458 GGP
1000 IDR0.04917 GGP
2000 IDR0.09834 GGP
5000 IDR0.24584 GGP
10000 IDR0.49168 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Indonesian Rupiah
1 GGP20,338.50000 IDR
5 GGP101,692.50000 IDR
10 GGP203,385.00000 IDR
20 GGP406,770.00000 IDR
50 GGP1,016,925.00000 IDR
100 GGP2,033,850.00000 IDR
250 GGP5,084,625.00000 IDR
500 GGP10,169,250.00000 IDR
1000 GGP20,338,500.00000 IDR
2000 GGP40,677,000.00000 IDR
5000 GGP101,692,500.00000 IDR
10000 GGP203,385,000.00000 IDR