10 thousand Indonesian rupiahs to Georgian laris

Convert IDR to GEL at the real exchange rate

10,000 idr
1.73 gel

Rp1.000 IDR = ₾0.0001731 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:53
IDR to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

GEL
1 IDR to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00020.0002
Low0.00020.0002
Average0.00020.0002
Change3.48%0.58%
1 IDR to GEL stats

The performance of IDR to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for IDR to GEL was 3.48.

The performance of IDR to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for IDR to GEL was 0.58.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Georgian Lari
1 IDR0.00017 GEL
5 IDR0.00087 GEL
10 IDR0.00173 GEL
20 IDR0.00346 GEL
50 IDR0.00866 GEL
100 IDR0.01731 GEL
250 IDR0.04328 GEL
500 IDR0.08655 GEL
1000 IDR0.17311 GEL
2000 IDR0.34622 GEL
5000 IDR0.86554 GEL
10000 IDR1.73108 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Indonesian Rupiah
1 GEL5,776.74000 IDR
5 GEL28,883.70000 IDR
10 GEL57,767.40000 IDR
20 GEL115,534.80000 IDR
50 GEL288,837.00000 IDR
100 GEL577,674.00000 IDR
250 GEL1,444,185.00000 IDR
500 GEL2,888,370.00000 IDR
1000 GEL5,776,740.00000 IDR
2000 GEL11,553,480.00000 IDR
5000 GEL28,883,700.00000 IDR
10000 GEL57,767,400.00000 IDR