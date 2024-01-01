20,000 Hungarian forints to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert HUF to CNY at the real exchange rate

20,000 huf
400.43 cny

Ft1.000 HUF = ¥0.02002 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:19
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

HUF to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CNY
1 HUF to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02030.0203
Low0.01960.0195
Average0.02000.0199
Change1.85%-0.76%
View full history

1 HUF to CNY stats

The performance of HUF to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0203 and a 30 day low of 0.0196. This means the 30 day average was 0.0200. The change for HUF to CNY was 1.85.

The performance of HUF to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0203 and a 90 day low of 0.0195. This means the 90 day average was 0.0199. The change for HUF to CNY was -0.76.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9040.7611.3541.30717.91583.9561.483
1 EUR1.10610.8421.4971.44619.81392.8511.64
1 GBP1.3141.18811.7791.71823.541110.3231.948
1 CAD0.7390.6680.56210.96613.23262.0081.095

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Chinese Yuan RMB
2000 HUF40.04280 CNY
5000 HUF100.10700 CNY
10000 HUF200.21400 CNY
15000 HUF300.32100 CNY
20000 HUF400.42800 CNY
30000 HUF600.64200 CNY
40000 HUF800.85600 CNY
50000 HUF1,001.07000 CNY
60000 HUF1,201.28400 CNY
100000 HUF2,002.14000 CNY
150000 HUF3,003.21000 CNY
200000 HUF4,004.28000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Hungarian Forint
1 CNY49.94650 HUF
5 CNY249.73250 HUF
10 CNY499.46500 HUF
20 CNY998.93000 HUF
50 CNY2,497.32500 HUF
100 CNY4,994.65000 HUF
250 CNY12,486.62500 HUF
500 CNY24,973.25000 HUF
1000 CNY49,946.50000 HUF
2000 CNY99,893.00000 HUF
5000 CNY249,732.50000 HUF
10000 CNY499,465.00000 HUF