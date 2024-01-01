1 Haitian gourde to Chilean pesos

Convert HTG to CLP at the real exchange rate

1 htg
7 clp

G1.000 HTG = $7.003 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:07
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HTG to CLP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CLP
1 HTG to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.24857.2697
Low6.89576.8535
Average7.04747.0757
Change-3.36%2.15%
View full history

1 HTG to CLP stats

The performance of HTG to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.2485 and a 30 day low of 6.8957. This means the 30 day average was 7.0474. The change for HTG to CLP was -3.36.

The performance of HTG to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.2697 and a 90 day low of 6.8535. This means the 90 day average was 7.0757. The change for HTG to CLP was 2.15.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.30917.9691.3540.76283.9610.9061.485
1 SGD0.764113.7241.0340.58264.1270.6921.134
1 ZAR0.0560.07310.0750.0424.6730.050.083
1 CAD0.7380.96713.26910.56361.9980.6691.097

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Haitian gourde

HTG to USD

HTG to SGD

HTG to ZAR

HTG to CAD

HTG to GBP

HTG to INR

HTG to EUR

HTG to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Chilean Peso
1 HTG7.00305 CLP
5 HTG35.01525 CLP
10 HTG70.03050 CLP
20 HTG140.06100 CLP
50 HTG350.15250 CLP
100 HTG700.30500 CLP
250 HTG1,750.76250 CLP
500 HTG3,501.52500 CLP
1000 HTG7,003.05000 CLP
2000 HTG14,006.10000 CLP
5000 HTG35,015.25000 CLP
10000 HTG70,030.50000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Haitian Gourde
1 CLP0.14280 HTG
5 CLP0.71398 HTG
10 CLP1.42795 HTG
20 CLP2.85590 HTG
50 CLP7.13975 HTG
100 CLP14.27950 HTG
250 CLP35.69875 HTG
500 CLP71.39750 HTG
1000 CLP142.79500 HTG
2000 CLP285.59000 HTG
5000 CLP713.97500 HTG
10000 CLP1,427.95000 HTG