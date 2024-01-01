Honduran lempiras to Guernsey pounds today

Convert HNL to GGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
31.72 ggp

1.000 HNL = 0.03172 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08890.4311.4731.6620.96818.187
1 GBP1.17111.274105.8671.7241.9461.13321.291
1 USD0.9190.785183.1211.3541.5280.8916.716
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempira

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Guernsey pound
1 HNL0.03172 GGP
5 HNL0.15861 GGP
10 HNL0.31722 GGP
20 HNL0.63443 GGP
50 HNL1.58608 GGP
100 HNL3.17215 GGP
250 HNL7.93038 GGP
500 HNL15.86075 GGP
1000 HNL31.72150 GGP
2000 HNL63.44300 GGP
5000 HNL158.60750 GGP
10000 HNL317.21500 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Honduran Lempira
1 GGP31.52440 HNL
5 GGP157.62200 HNL
10 GGP315.24400 HNL
20 GGP630.48800 HNL
50 GGP1,576.22000 HNL
100 GGP3,152.44000 HNL
250 GGP7,881.10000 HNL
500 GGP15,762.20000 HNL
1000 GGP31,524.40000 HNL
2000 GGP63,048.80000 HNL
5000 GGP157,622.00000 HNL
10000 GGP315,244.00000 HNL