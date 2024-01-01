Gibraltar pounds to Turkish liras today

Convert GIP to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 gip
41,179.20 try

1.000 GIP = 41.18 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3411.4721.6620.96718.179
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8091.7241.9471.13321.292
1 USD0.9210.786183.2061.3561.5310.89116.743
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pound

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Turkish Lira
1 GIP41.17920 TRY
5 GIP205.89600 TRY
10 GIP411.79200 TRY
20 GIP823.58400 TRY
50 GIP2,058.96000 TRY
100 GIP4,117.92000 TRY
250 GIP10,294.80000 TRY
500 GIP20,589.60000 TRY
1000 GIP41,179.20000 TRY
2000 GIP82,358.40000 TRY
5000 GIP205,896.00000 TRY
10000 GIP411,792.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Gibraltar Pound
1 TRY0.02428 GIP
5 TRY0.12142 GIP
10 TRY0.24284 GIP
20 TRY0.48568 GIP
50 TRY1.21421 GIP
100 TRY2.42841 GIP
250 TRY6.07103 GIP
500 TRY12.14205 GIP
1000 TRY24.28410 GIP
2000 TRY48.56820 GIP
5000 TRY121.42050 GIP
10000 TRY242.84100 GIP