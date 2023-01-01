5000 Gibraltar pounds to Turkish liras

Convert GIP to TRY at the real exchange rate

5000 gip
182551 try

1.00000 GIP = 36.51020 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.857751.087290.53611.468261.632680.946318.6944
1 GBP1.1658411.2675105.5511.711761.903441.1032421.7947
1 USD0.91980.788955183.27461.35051.501730.8703517.195
1 INR0.01104530.009474130.012008510.01621740.01803340.01045160.206486

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pounds

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Turkish Lira
1 GIP36.51020 TRY
5 GIP182.55100 TRY
10 GIP365.10200 TRY
20 GIP730.20400 TRY
50 GIP1825.51000 TRY
100 GIP3651.02000 TRY
250 GIP9127.55000 TRY
500 GIP18255.10000 TRY
1000 GIP36510.20000 TRY
2000 GIP73020.40000 TRY
5000 GIP182551.00000 TRY
10000 GIP365102.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Gibraltar Pound
1 TRY0.02739 GIP
5 TRY0.13695 GIP
10 TRY0.27390 GIP
20 TRY0.54779 GIP
50 TRY1.36948 GIP
100 TRY2.73896 GIP
250 TRY6.84740 GIP
500 TRY13.69480 GIP
1000 TRY27.38960 GIP
2000 TRY54.77920 GIP
5000 TRY136.94800 GIP
10000 TRY273.89600 GIP