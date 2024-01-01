Ghanaian cedis to Ugandan shillings today

Convert GHS to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
305,325 ugx

1.000 GHS = 305.3 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:32
Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3560.92118.8020.7871.3441.53283.203
1 CAD0.73710.67913.8640.580.9911.12961.353
1 EUR1.0861.472120.4130.8541.4591.66390.33
1 ZAR0.0530.0720.04910.0420.0710.0814.425

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Ugandan Shilling
1 GHS305.32500 UGX
5 GHS1,526.62500 UGX
10 GHS3,053.25000 UGX
20 GHS6,106.50000 UGX
50 GHS15,266.25000 UGX
100 GHS30,532.50000 UGX
250 GHS76,331.25000 UGX
500 GHS152,662.50000 UGX
1000 GHS305,325.00000 UGX
2000 GHS610,650.00000 UGX
5000 GHS1,526,625.00000 UGX
10000 GHS3,053,250.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Ghanaian Cedi
1 UGX0.00328 GHS
5 UGX0.01638 GHS
10 UGX0.03275 GHS
20 UGX0.06550 GHS
50 UGX0.16376 GHS
100 UGX0.32752 GHS
250 UGX0.81880 GHS
500 UGX1.63760 GHS
1000 UGX3.27520 GHS
2000 UGX6.55040 GHS
5000 UGX16.37600 GHS
10000 UGX32.75200 GHS