Convert GHS to UGX at the real exchange rate

Ghanaian cedis to Ugandan shillings today

1,000 ghs
258,562 ugx

GH¢1.000 GHS = Ush258.6 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3650.93118.1070.7881.3521.50283.493
1 CAD0.73310.68213.2660.5770.9911.161.169
1 EUR1.0741.465119.4410.8461.4521.61289.642
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.611

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedi

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Ugandan Shilling
1 GHS258.56200 UGX
5 GHS1,292.81000 UGX
10 GHS2,585.62000 UGX
20 GHS5,171.24000 UGX
50 GHS12,928.10000 UGX
100 GHS25,856.20000 UGX
250 GHS64,640.50000 UGX
500 GHS129,281.00000 UGX
1000 GHS258,562.00000 UGX
2000 GHS517,124.00000 UGX
5000 GHS1,292,810.00000 UGX
10000 GHS2,585,620.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Ghanaian Cedi
1 UGX0.00387 GHS
5 UGX0.01934 GHS
10 UGX0.03868 GHS
20 UGX0.07735 GHS
50 UGX0.19338 GHS
100 UGX0.38676 GHS
250 UGX0.96689 GHS
500 UGX1.93378 GHS
1000 UGX3.86755 GHS
2000 UGX7.73510 GHS
5000 UGX19.33775 GHS
10000 UGX38.67550 GHS