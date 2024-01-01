20 Ugandan shillings to Ghanaian cedis

Convert UGX to GHS at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = GH¢0.004407 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:44
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UGX to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GHS
1 UGX to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00440.0044
Low0.00420.0040
Average0.00430.0042
Change3.79%10.95%
View full history

1 UGX to GHS stats

The performance of UGX to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0044 and a 30 day low of 0.0042. This means the 30 day average was 0.0043. The change for UGX to GHS was 3.79.

The performance of UGX to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0044 and a 90 day low of 0.0040. This means the 90 day average was 0.0042. The change for UGX to GHS was 10.95.

Track market ratesView UGX to GHS chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.505230.92391.31830.77056484.08141710.371.38465
1 AUD0.6643510.6138030.8758130.51192455.85951136.280.919892
1 EUR1.082351.6291911.426860.8340491.00551851.221.49868
1 SGD0.7585531.14180.70083910.58451463.78021297.411.05033

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Ghanaian Cedi
1 UGX0.00441 GHS
5 UGX0.02203 GHS
10 UGX0.04407 GHS
20 UGX0.08814 GHS
50 UGX0.22034 GHS
100 UGX0.44068 GHS
250 UGX1.10171 GHS
500 UGX2.20342 GHS
1000 UGX4.40684 GHS
2000 UGX8.81368 GHS
5000 UGX22.03420 GHS
10000 UGX44.06840 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Ugandan Shilling
1 GHS226.92000 UGX
5 GHS1134.60000 UGX
10 GHS2269.20000 UGX
20 GHS4538.40000 UGX
50 GHS11346.00000 UGX
100 GHS22692.00000 UGX
250 GHS56730.00000 UGX
500 GHS113460.00000 UGX
1000 GHS226920.00000 UGX
2000 GHS453840.00000 UGX
5000 GHS1134600.00000 UGX
10000 GHS2269200.00000 UGX