Ghanaian cedis to Lebanese pounds today

Convert GHS to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
7,057,090 lbp

1.000 GHS = 7,057 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:26
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Lebanese Pound
1 GHS7,057.09000 LBP
5 GHS35,285.45000 LBP
10 GHS70,570.90000 LBP
20 GHS141,141.80000 LBP
50 GHS352,854.50000 LBP
100 GHS705,709.00000 LBP
250 GHS1,764,272.50000 LBP
500 GHS3,528,545.00000 LBP
1000 GHS7,057,090.00000 LBP
2000 GHS14,114,180.00000 LBP
5000 GHS35,285,450.00000 LBP
10000 GHS70,570,900.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Ghanaian Cedi
1 LBP0.00014 GHS
5 LBP0.00071 GHS
10 LBP0.00142 GHS
20 LBP0.00283 GHS
50 LBP0.00709 GHS
100 LBP0.01417 GHS
250 LBP0.03543 GHS
500 LBP0.07085 GHS
1000 LBP0.14170 GHS
2000 LBP0.28340 GHS
5000 LBP0.70851 GHS
10000 LBP1.41702 GHS