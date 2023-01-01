10 Guernsey pounds to Gibraltar pounds

Convert GGP to GIP at the real exchange rate

10 ggp
10.02 gip

1.00000 GGP = 1.00182 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:24
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86071.089690.78821.473521.644430.951818.8075
1 GBP1.1618511.26595105.4821.712011.910581.1058421.8514
1 USD0.917750.789921183.32251.352351.509210.873517.2609
1 INR0.01101460.009480280.012001610.01623030.01811280.01048340.207158

Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Gibraltar Pound
1 GGP1.00182 GIP
5 GGP5.00910 GIP
10 GGP10.01820 GIP
20 GGP20.03640 GIP
50 GGP50.09100 GIP
100 GGP100.18200 GIP
250 GGP250.45500 GIP
500 GGP500.91000 GIP
1000 GGP1001.82000 GIP
2000 GGP2003.64000 GIP
5000 GGP5009.10000 GIP
10000 GGP10018.20000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Guernsey pound
1 GIP0.99818 GGP
5 GIP4.99092 GGP
10 GIP9.98185 GGP
20 GIP19.96370 GGP
50 GIP49.90925 GGP
100 GIP99.81850 GGP
250 GIP249.54625 GGP
500 GIP499.09250 GGP
1000 GIP998.18500 GGP
2000 GIP1996.37000 GGP
5000 GIP4990.92500 GGP
10000 GIP9981.85000 GGP