5 British pounds sterling to Zambian kwacha

Convert GBP to ZMW at the real exchange rate

5 gbp
146.00 zmw

1.00000 GBP = 29.19990 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:04
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870851.0890590.74561.495971.663310.963518.7158
1 GBP1.148311.25045104.1941.717681.909811.1063921.4895
1 USD0.918250.799712183.32551.373651.52730.884717.1854
1 INR0.01101980.009597450.012001110.01648530.01832930.01061740.206244

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / ZMW
1 GBP29.19990 ZMW
5 GBP145.99950 ZMW
10 GBP291.99900 ZMW
20 GBP583.99800 ZMW
50 GBP1459.99500 ZMW
100 GBP2919.99000 ZMW
250 GBP7299.97500 ZMW
500 GBP14599.95000 ZMW
1000 GBP29199.90000 ZMW
2000 GBP58399.80000 ZMW
5000 GBP145999.50000 ZMW
10000 GBP291999.00000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / British Pound Sterling
1 ZMW0.03425 GBP
5 ZMW0.17123 GBP
10 ZMW0.34247 GBP
20 ZMW0.68493 GBP
50 ZMW1.71233 GBP
100 ZMW3.42467 GBP
250 ZMW8.56167 GBP
500 ZMW17.12335 GBP
1000 ZMW34.24670 GBP
2000 ZMW68.49340 GBP
5000 ZMW171.23350 GBP
10000 ZMW342.46700 GBP