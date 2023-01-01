250 British pounds sterling to Uzbekistan soms

Convert GBP to UZS at the real exchange rate

250 gbp
3,843,375 uzs

1.00000 GBP = 15373.50000 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.9178583.31851.52614149.1751.37410.883951.65961
1 EUR1.0895190.77551.66272162.51.497080.9631.80815
1 INR0.01200210.011016210.01831691.790420.01649210.01060930.0199189
1 AUD0.655250.60142354.5944197.74690.9003790.5792081.08746

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Uzbekistan Som
1 GBP15373.50000 UZS
5 GBP76867.50000 UZS
10 GBP153735.00000 UZS
20 GBP307470.00000 UZS
50 GBP768675.00000 UZS
100 GBP1537350.00000 UZS
250 GBP3843375.00000 UZS
500 GBP7686750.00000 UZS
1000 GBP15373500.00000 UZS
2000 GBP30747000.00000 UZS
5000 GBP76867500.00000 UZS
10000 GBP153735000.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / British Pound Sterling
1 UZS0.00007 GBP
5 UZS0.00033 GBP
10 UZS0.00065 GBP
20 UZS0.00130 GBP
50 UZS0.00325 GBP
100 UZS0.00650 GBP
250 UZS0.01626 GBP
500 UZS0.03252 GBP
1000 UZS0.06505 GBP
2000 UZS0.13009 GBP
5000 UZS0.32523 GBP
10000 UZS0.65047 GBP