Falkland Islands pounds to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert FKP to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 fkp
31,490,100 vnd

1.000 FKP = 31,490 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2891.4721.6620.96818.209
1 GBP1.17111.271105.741.7241.9461.13321.326
1 USD0.9220.787183.2041.3571.5320.89216.781
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Falkland Islands pounds to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FKP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FKP to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Falkland Islands pound

FKP to USD

FKP to EUR

FKP to GBP

FKP to INR

FKP to JPY

FKP to RUB

FKP to AUD

FKP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Vietnamese Dong
1 FKP31,490.10000 VND
5 FKP157,450.50000 VND
10 FKP314,901.00000 VND
20 FKP629,802.00000 VND
50 FKP1,574,505.00000 VND
100 FKP3,149,010.00000 VND
250 FKP7,872,525.00000 VND
500 FKP15,745,050.00000 VND
1000 FKP31,490,100.00000 VND
2000 FKP62,980,200.00000 VND
5000 FKP157,450,500.00000 VND
10000 FKP314,901,000.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Falkland Islands Pound
1 VND0.00003 FKP
5 VND0.00016 FKP
10 VND0.00032 FKP
20 VND0.00064 FKP
50 VND0.00159 FKP
100 VND0.00318 FKP
250 VND0.00794 FKP
500 VND0.01588 FKP
1000 VND0.03176 FKP
2000 VND0.06351 FKP
5000 VND0.15878 FKP
10000 VND0.31756 FKP