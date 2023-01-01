500 Falkland Islands pounds to Danish kroner

Convert FKP to DKK at the real exchange rate

500 fkp
4,283.64 dkk

1.00000 FKP = 8.56729 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87031.090690.88351.493741.663130.96418.7439
1 GBP1.1490311.2532104.4341.716451.911091.1076621.5385
1 USD0.916950.797957183.33351.369651.524970.883917.1868
1 INR0.01100310.009575470.01210.01643580.01829960.01060680.206241

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Falkland Islands pounds to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FKP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FKP to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Falkland Islands pounds

FKP to USD

FKP to EUR

FKP to GBP

FKP to INR

FKP to JPY

FKP to RUB

FKP to AUD

FKP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Danish Krone
1 FKP8.56729 DKK
5 FKP42.83645 DKK
10 FKP85.67290 DKK
20 FKP171.34580 DKK
50 FKP428.36450 DKK
100 FKP856.72900 DKK
250 FKP2141.82250 DKK
500 FKP4283.64500 DKK
1000 FKP8567.29000 DKK
2000 FKP17134.58000 DKK
5000 FKP42836.45000 DKK
10000 FKP85672.90000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Falkland Islands Pound
1 DKK0.11672 FKP
5 DKK0.58361 FKP
10 DKK1.16723 FKP
20 DKK2.33446 FKP
50 DKK5.83615 FKP
100 DKK11.67230 FKP
250 DKK29.18075 FKP
500 DKK58.36150 FKP
1000 DKK116.72300 FKP
2000 DKK233.44600 FKP
5000 DKK583.61500 FKP
10000 DKK1167.23000 FKP