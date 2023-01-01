10 Fijian dollars to Samoan talas

Convert FJD to WST at the real exchange rate

10 fjd
12.14 wst

1.00000 FJD = 1.21429 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:12
How to convert Fijian dollars to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 FJD1.21429 WST
5 FJD6.07145 WST
10 FJD12.14290 WST
20 FJD24.28580 WST
50 FJD60.71450 WST
100 FJD121.42900 WST
250 FJD303.57250 WST
500 FJD607.14500 WST
1000 FJD1214.29000 WST
2000 FJD2428.58000 WST
5000 FJD6071.45000 WST
10000 FJD12142.90000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Fijian Dollar
1 WST0.82353 FJD
5 WST4.11764 FJD
10 WST8.23529 FJD
20 WST16.47058 FJD
50 WST41.17645 FJD
100 WST82.35290 FJD
250 WST205.88225 FJD
500 WST411.76450 FJD
1000 WST823.52900 FJD
2000 WST1647.05800 FJD
5000 WST4117.64500 FJD
10000 WST8235.29000 FJD