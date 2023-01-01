5 Fijian dollars to Nigerian nairas

Convert FJD to NGN at the real exchange rate

5 fjd
1,772.07 ngn

1.00000 FJD = 354.41400 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.82521.524620.9171.3408583.33350.7977981.36965
1 ZAR0.053120410.08098840.04871190.07122634.42670.04237930.0727562
1 AUD0.655912.347410.6014670.87946454.65840.5232760.898353
1 EUR1.090520.52891.662611.462290.87520.871.4936

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 FJD354.41400 NGN
5 FJD1772.07000 NGN
10 FJD3544.14000 NGN
20 FJD7088.28000 NGN
50 FJD17720.70000 NGN
100 FJD35441.40000 NGN
250 FJD88603.50000 NGN
500 FJD177207.00000 NGN
1000 FJD354414.00000 NGN
2000 FJD708828.00000 NGN
5000 FJD1772070.00000 NGN
10000 FJD3544140.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Fijian Dollar
1 NGN0.00282 FJD
5 NGN0.01411 FJD
10 NGN0.02822 FJD
20 NGN0.05643 FJD
50 NGN0.14108 FJD
100 NGN0.28216 FJD
250 NGN0.70539 FJD
500 NGN1.41078 FJD
1000 NGN2.82156 FJD
2000 NGN5.64312 FJD
5000 NGN14.10780 FJD
10000 NGN28.21560 FJD