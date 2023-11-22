20 Euros to Tongan paʻangas

Convert EUR to TOP at the real exchange rate

20 eur
51.95 top

1.00000 EUR = 2.59762 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870151.089790.79741.494091.663410.964218.7625
1 GBP1.1492311.2523104.3461.717031.911621.1080821.5621
1 USD0.91770.798531183.32331.37111.526480.884817.218
1 INR0.01101350.009583520.012001510.01645520.018320.01061890.206641

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Tongan Paʻanga
1 EUR2.59762 TOP
5 EUR12.98810 TOP
10 EUR25.97620 TOP
20 EUR51.95240 TOP
50 EUR129.88100 TOP
100 EUR259.76200 TOP
250 EUR649.40500 TOP
500 EUR1298.81000 TOP
1000 EUR2597.62000 TOP
2000 EUR5195.24000 TOP
5000 EUR12988.10000 TOP
10000 EUR25976.20000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Euro
1 TOP0.38497 EUR
5 TOP1.92484 EUR
10 TOP3.84968 EUR
20 TOP7.69936 EUR
50 TOP19.24840 EUR
100 TOP38.49680 EUR
250 TOP96.24200 EUR
500 TOP192.48400 EUR
1000 TOP384.96800 EUR
2000 TOP769.93600 EUR
5000 TOP1924.84000 EUR
10000 TOP3849.68000 EUR