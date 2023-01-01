100 Euros to Belize dollars

Convert EUR to BZD at the real exchange rate

100 eur
219.86 bzd

1.00000 EUR = 2.19862 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7981480.88431.371283.30451.52999149.1254.01445
1 GBP1.252911.107861.71798104.3721.91692186.8395.02969
1 CHF1.130840.90264411.550694.20391.73017168.6364.54002
1 CAD0.7292880.582080.64491160.7531.1158108.7552.92769

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Belize dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to BZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Belize Dollar
1 EUR2.19862 BZD
5 EUR10.99310 BZD
10 EUR21.98620 BZD
20 EUR43.97240 BZD
50 EUR109.93100 BZD
100 EUR219.86200 BZD
250 EUR549.65500 BZD
500 EUR1099.31000 BZD
1000 EUR2198.62000 BZD
2000 EUR4397.24000 BZD
5000 EUR10993.10000 BZD
10000 EUR21986.20000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Euro
1 BZD0.45483 EUR
5 BZD2.27415 EUR
10 BZD4.54830 EUR
20 BZD9.09660 EUR
50 BZD22.74150 EUR
100 BZD45.48300 EUR
250 BZD113.70750 EUR
500 BZD227.41500 EUR
1000 BZD454.83000 EUR
2000 BZD909.66000 EUR
5000 BZD2274.15000 EUR
10000 BZD4548.30000 EUR