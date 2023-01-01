5000 Euros to Belize dollars

Convert EUR to BZD at the real exchange rate

5,000 eur
10,988.60 bzd

1.00000 EUR = 2.19772 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7984030.88451.371683.30561.53069149.1654.01585
1 GBP1.252511.107981.71793104.341.91719186.8295.0297
1 CHF1.130580.9025411.5507194.18381.73057168.6434.5395
1 CAD0.7290760.5820960.644867160.73611.11599108.7532.92786

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Belize dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to BZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Belize Dollar
1 EUR2.19772 BZD
5 EUR10.98860 BZD
10 EUR21.97720 BZD
20 EUR43.95440 BZD
50 EUR109.88600 BZD
100 EUR219.77200 BZD
250 EUR549.43000 BZD
500 EUR1098.86000 BZD
1000 EUR2197.72000 BZD
2000 EUR4395.44000 BZD
5000 EUR10988.60000 BZD
10000 EUR21977.20000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Euro
1 BZD0.45502 EUR
5 BZD2.27508 EUR
10 BZD4.55017 EUR
20 BZD9.10034 EUR
50 BZD22.75085 EUR
100 BZD45.50170 EUR
250 BZD113.75425 EUR
500 BZD227.50850 EUR
1000 BZD455.01700 EUR
2000 BZD910.03400 EUR
5000 BZD2275.08500 EUR
10000 BZD4550.17000 EUR