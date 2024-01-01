Ethiopian birrs to Lebanese pounds today

Convert ETB to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 etb
1,578,420 lbp

1.000 ETB = 1,578 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:40
How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Lebanese Pound
1 ETB1,578.42000 LBP
5 ETB7,892.10000 LBP
10 ETB15,784.20000 LBP
20 ETB31,568.40000 LBP
50 ETB78,921.00000 LBP
100 ETB157,842.00000 LBP
250 ETB394,605.00000 LBP
500 ETB789,210.00000 LBP
1000 ETB1,578,420.00000 LBP
2000 ETB3,156,840.00000 LBP
5000 ETB7,892,100.00000 LBP
10000 ETB15,784,200.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Ethiopian Birr
1 LBP0.00063 ETB
5 LBP0.00317 ETB
10 LBP0.00634 ETB
20 LBP0.01267 ETB
50 LBP0.03168 ETB
100 LBP0.06335 ETB
250 LBP0.15839 ETB
500 LBP0.31677 ETB
1000 LBP0.63355 ETB
2000 LBP1.26709 ETB
5000 LBP3.16773 ETB
10000 LBP6.33546 ETB