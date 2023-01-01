5 Dominican pesos to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert DOP to IDR at the real exchange rate

5 dop
1367.23 idr

1.00000 DOP = 273.44600 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:55
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8691.0914590.96091.492781.661770.964318.7494
1 GBP1.1507511.25595104.671.717761.912231.1096721.5752
1 USD0.916250.79621183.33951.36771.522530.883517.1784
1 INR0.01099370.009553810.011999110.01641120.01826910.01060120.206126

How to convert Dominican pesos to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Indonesian Rupiah
1 DOP273.44600 IDR
5 DOP1367.23000 IDR
10 DOP2734.46000 IDR
20 DOP5468.92000 IDR
50 DOP13672.30000 IDR
100 DOP27344.60000 IDR
250 DOP68361.50000 IDR
500 DOP136723.00000 IDR
1000 DOP273446.00000 IDR
2000 DOP546892.00000 IDR
5000 DOP1367230.00000 IDR
10000 DOP2734460.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Dominican Peso
1 IDR0.00366 DOP
5 IDR0.01829 DOP
10 IDR0.03657 DOP
20 IDR0.07314 DOP
50 IDR0.18285 DOP
100 IDR0.36570 DOP
250 IDR0.91426 DOP
500 IDR1.82851 DOP
1000 IDR3.65702 DOP
2000 IDR7.31404 DOP
5000 IDR18.28510 DOP
10000 IDR36.57020 DOP