Costa Rican colóns to Honduran lempiras today

Convert CRC to HNL at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
49.20 hnl

1.000 CRC = 0.04920 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2361.4741.6630.96618.254
1 GBP1.17111.269105.6271.7251.9471.13121.368
1 USD0.9220.788183.2131.3591.5340.89116.834
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Honduran Lempira
1 CRC0.04920 HNL
5 CRC0.24599 HNL
10 CRC0.49198 HNL
20 CRC0.98397 HNL
50 CRC2.45992 HNL
100 CRC4.91983 HNL
250 CRC12.29958 HNL
500 CRC24.59915 HNL
1000 CRC49.19830 HNL
2000 CRC98.39660 HNL
5000 CRC245.99150 HNL
10000 CRC491.98300 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Costa Rican Colón
1 HNL20.32590 CRC
5 HNL101.62950 CRC
10 HNL203.25900 CRC
20 HNL406.51800 CRC
50 HNL1,016.29500 CRC
100 HNL2,032.59000 CRC
250 HNL5,081.47500 CRC
500 HNL10,162.95000 CRC
1000 HNL20,325.90000 CRC
2000 HNL40,651.80000 CRC
5000 HNL101,629.50000 CRC
10000 HNL203,259.00000 CRC