Colombian pesos to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert COP to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
6,389 vnd

1.000 COP = 6.389 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:00
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Vietnamese Dong
1 COP6.38890 VND
5 COP31.94450 VND
10 COP63.88900 VND
20 COP127.77800 VND
50 COP319.44500 VND
100 COP638.89000 VND
250 COP1,597.22500 VND
500 COP3,194.45000 VND
1000 COP6,388.90000 VND
2000 COP12,777.80000 VND
5000 COP31,944.50000 VND
10000 COP63,889.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Colombian Peso
1 VND0.15652 COP
5 VND0.78261 COP
10 VND1.56521 COP
20 VND3.13042 COP
50 VND7.82605 COP
100 VND15.65210 COP
250 VND39.13025 COP
500 VND78.26050 COP
1000 VND156.52100 COP
2000 VND313.04200 COP
5000 VND782.60500 COP
10000 VND1,565.21000 COP