Colombian pesos to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert COP to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
6,095 vnd

$1.000 COP = ₫6.095 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
We can't send money between these currencies

COP to VND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.48176.6777
Low6.09486.0948
Average6.29896.3721
Change-2.00%-6.19%
1 COP to VND stats

The performance of COP to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.4817 and a 30 day low of 6.0948. This means the 30 day average was 6.2989. The change for COP to VND was -2.00.

The performance of COP to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.6777 and a 90 day low of 6.0948. This means the 90 day average was 6.3721. The change for COP to VND was -6.19.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Colombian pesos to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Vietnamese Dong
1 COP6.09476 VND
5 COP30.47380 VND
10 COP60.94760 VND
20 COP121.89520 VND
50 COP304.73800 VND
100 COP609.47600 VND
250 COP1,523.69000 VND
500 COP3,047.38000 VND
1000 COP6,094.76000 VND
2000 COP12,189.52000 VND
5000 COP30,473.80000 VND
10000 COP60,947.60000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Colombian Peso
1000 VND164.07500 COP
2000 VND328.15000 COP
5000 VND820.37500 COP
10000 VND1,640.75000 COP
20000 VND3,281.50000 COP
50000 VND8,203.75000 COP
100000 VND16,407.50000 COP
200000 VND32,815.00000 COP
500000 VND82,037.50000 COP
1000000 VND164,075.00000 COP
2000000 VND328,150.00000 COP
5000000 VND820,375.00000 COP