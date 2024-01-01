Colombian pesos to Bahraini dinars today

Convert COP to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
0.097 bhd

1.000 COP = 0.00009721 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:49
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2411.4731.6630.96618.26
1 GBP1.1711.269105.6241.7241.9471.1321.373
1 USD0.9220.788183.2171.3591.5340.8916.839
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

How to convert Colombian pesos to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Bahraini Dinar
1 COP0.00010 BHD
5 COP0.00049 BHD
10 COP0.00097 BHD
20 COP0.00194 BHD
50 COP0.00486 BHD
100 COP0.00972 BHD
250 COP0.02430 BHD
500 COP0.04860 BHD
1000 COP0.09721 BHD
2000 COP0.19441 BHD
5000 COP0.48603 BHD
10000 COP0.97206 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Colombian Peso
1 BHD10,287.40000 COP
5 BHD51,437.00000 COP
10 BHD102,874.00000 COP
20 BHD205,748.00000 COP
50 BHD514,370.00000 COP
100 BHD1,028,740.00000 COP
250 BHD2,571,850.00000 COP
500 BHD5,143,700.00000 COP
1000 BHD10,287,400.00000 COP
2000 BHD20,574,800.00000 COP
5000 BHD51,437,000.00000 COP
10000 BHD102,874,000.00000 COP