Chilean pesos to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert CLP to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
2,617.22 tzs

1.000 CLP = 2.617 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7881.3591.3440.9221.53416.8321.658
1 GBP1.26911.7241.7061.171.94621.3612.104
1 CAD0.7360.5810.9890.6791.12912.3881.22
1 SGD0.7440.5861.01110.6861.14112.5221.233

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Tanzanian Shilling
1 CLP2.61722 TZS
5 CLP13.08610 TZS
10 CLP26.17220 TZS
20 CLP52.34440 TZS
50 CLP130.86100 TZS
100 CLP261.72200 TZS
250 CLP654.30500 TZS
500 CLP1,308.61000 TZS
1000 CLP2,617.22000 TZS
2000 CLP5,234.44000 TZS
5000 CLP13,086.10000 TZS
10000 CLP26,172.20000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Chilean Peso
1 TZS0.38209 CLP
5 TZS1.91043 CLP
10 TZS3.82085 CLP
20 TZS7.64170 CLP
50 TZS19.10425 CLP
100 TZS38.20850 CLP
250 TZS95.52125 CLP
500 TZS191.04250 CLP
1000 TZS382.08500 CLP
2000 TZS764.17000 CLP
5000 TZS1,910.42500 CLP
10000 TZS3,820.85000 CLP