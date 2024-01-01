Chilean pesos to Jamaican dollars today

Convert CLP to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
157.93 jmd

1.000 CLP = 0.1579 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2051.4741.6630.96618.246
1 GBP1.1711.269105.5751.7251.9461.1321.355
1 USD0.9220.788183.1991.361.5340.89116.829
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Jamaican Dollar
1 CLP0.15793 JMD
5 CLP0.78963 JMD
10 CLP1.57925 JMD
20 CLP3.15850 JMD
50 CLP7.89625 JMD
100 CLP15.79250 JMD
250 CLP39.48125 JMD
500 CLP78.96250 JMD
1000 CLP157.92500 JMD
2000 CLP315.85000 JMD
5000 CLP789.62500 JMD
10000 CLP1,579.25000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 JMD6.33210 CLP
5 JMD31.66050 CLP
10 JMD63.32100 CLP
20 JMD126.64200 CLP
50 JMD316.60500 CLP
100 JMD633.21000 CLP
250 JMD1,583.02500 CLP
500 JMD3,166.05000 CLP
1000 JMD6,332.10000 CLP
2000 JMD12,664.20000 CLP
5000 JMD31,660.50000 CLP
10000 JMD63,321.00000 CLP