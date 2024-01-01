Belarusian rubles to Georgian laris today

Convert BYN to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
829.16 gel

1.000 BYN = 0.8292 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:50
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Georgian Lari
1 BYN0.82916 GEL
5 BYN4.14577 GEL
10 BYN8.29155 GEL
20 BYN16.58310 GEL
50 BYN41.45775 GEL
100 BYN82.91550 GEL
250 BYN207.28875 GEL
500 BYN414.57750 GEL
1000 BYN829.15500 GEL
2000 BYN1,658.31000 GEL
5000 BYN4,145.77500 GEL
10000 BYN8,291.55000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Belarusian Ruble
1 GEL1.20605 BYN
5 GEL6.03025 BYN
10 GEL12.06050 BYN
20 GEL24.12100 BYN
50 GEL60.30250 BYN
100 GEL120.60500 BYN
250 GEL301.51250 BYN
500 GEL603.02500 BYN
1000 GEL1,206.05000 BYN
2000 GEL2,412.10000 BYN
5000 GEL6,030.25000 BYN
10000 GEL12,060.50000 BYN