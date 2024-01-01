Belarusian rubles to Georgian laris today

Convert BYN to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
828.66 gel

Br1.000 BYN = ₾0.8287 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

BYN to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.84560.8776
Low0.82410.8167
Average0.83170.8447
Change-2.00%1.23%
1 BYN to GEL stats

The performance of BYN to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8456 and a 30 day low of 0.8241. This means the 30 day average was 0.8317. The change for BYN to GEL was -2.00.

The performance of BYN to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8776 and a 90 day low of 0.8167. This means the 90 day average was 0.8447. The change for BYN to GEL was 1.23.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Georgian Lari
1 BYN0.82866 GEL
5 BYN4.14329 GEL
10 BYN8.28658 GEL
20 BYN16.57316 GEL
50 BYN41.43290 GEL
100 BYN82.86580 GEL
250 BYN207.16450 GEL
500 BYN414.32900 GEL
1000 BYN828.65800 GEL
2000 BYN1,657.31600 GEL
5000 BYN4,143.29000 GEL
10000 BYN8,286.58000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Belarusian Ruble
1 GEL1.20677 BYN
5 GEL6.03385 BYN
10 GEL12.06770 BYN
20 GEL24.13540 BYN
50 GEL60.33850 BYN
100 GEL120.67700 BYN
250 GEL301.69250 BYN
500 GEL603.38500 BYN
1000 GEL1,206.77000 BYN
2000 GEL2,413.54000 BYN
5000 GEL6,033.85000 BYN
10000 GEL12,067.70000 BYN