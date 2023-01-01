5 Georgian laris to Belarusian rubles

Convert GEL to BYN at the real exchange rate

5 gel
6.14 byn

1.00000 GEL = 1.22843 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:34 UTC
GEL to BYN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 BYN
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Belarusian Ruble
1 GEL1.22843 BYN
5 GEL6.14215 BYN
10 GEL12.28430 BYN
20 GEL24.56860 BYN
50 GEL61.42150 BYN
100 GEL122.84300 BYN
250 GEL307.10750 BYN
500 GEL614.21500 BYN
1000 GEL1228.43000 BYN
2000 GEL2456.86000 BYN
5000 GEL6142.15000 BYN
10000 GEL12284.30000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Georgian Lari
1 BYN0.81405 GEL
5 BYN4.07023 GEL
10 BYN8.14046 GEL
20 BYN16.28092 GEL
50 BYN40.70230 GEL
100 BYN81.40460 GEL
250 BYN203.51150 GEL
500 BYN407.02300 GEL
1000 BYN814.04600 GEL
2000 BYN1628.09200 GEL
5000 BYN4070.23000 GEL
10000 BYN8140.46000 GEL