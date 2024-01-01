500 Brazilian reais to Ugandan shillings

Convert BRL to UGX at the real exchange rate

500 brl
338,283 ugx

R$1.000 BRL = Ush676.6 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High681.7170744.3030
Low649.3280649.3280
Average664.4660691.6341
Change-0.56%-7.75%
1 BRL to UGX stats

The performance of BRL to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 681.7170 and a 30 day low of 649.3280. This means the 30 day average was 664.4660. The change for BRL to UGX was -0.56.

The performance of BRL to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 744.3030 and a 90 day low of 649.3280. This means the 90 day average was 691.6341. The change for BRL to UGX was -7.75.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Ugandan Shilling
1 BRL676.56600 UGX
5 BRL3,382.83000 UGX
10 BRL6,765.66000 UGX
20 BRL13,531.32000 UGX
50 BRL33,828.30000 UGX
100 BRL67,656.60000 UGX
250 BRL169,141.50000 UGX
500 BRL338,283.00000 UGX
1000 BRL676,566.00000 UGX
2000 BRL1,353,132.00000 UGX
5000 BRL3,382,830.00000 UGX
10000 BRL6,765,660.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Brazilian Real
1 UGX0.00148 BRL
5 UGX0.00739 BRL
10 UGX0.01478 BRL
20 UGX0.02956 BRL
50 UGX0.07390 BRL
100 UGX0.14781 BRL
250 UGX0.36951 BRL
500 UGX0.73903 BRL
1000 UGX1.47805 BRL
2000 UGX2.95610 BRL
5000 UGX7.39025 BRL
10000 UGX14.78050 BRL