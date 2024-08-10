5,000 Brazilian reais to Tanzanian shillings

Convert BRL to TZS at the real exchange rate

5,000 brl
2,446,720 tzs

R$1.000 BRL = tzs489.3 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BRL to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BRL to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High491.9810509.0550
Low467.4170465.4980
Average479.1960486.6994
Change0.33%-2.63%
View full history

1 BRL to TZS stats

The performance of BRL to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 491.9810 and a 30 day low of 467.4170. This means the 30 day average was 479.1960. The change for BRL to TZS was 0.33.

The performance of BRL to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 509.0550 and a 90 day low of 465.4980. This means the 90 day average was 486.6994. The change for BRL to TZS was -2.63.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BRL489.34400 TZS
5 BRL2,446.72000 TZS
10 BRL4,893.44000 TZS
20 BRL9,786.88000 TZS
50 BRL24,467.20000 TZS
100 BRL48,934.40000 TZS
250 BRL122,336.00000 TZS
500 BRL244,672.00000 TZS
1000 BRL489,344.00000 TZS
2000 BRL978,688.00000 TZS
5000 BRL2,446,720.00000 TZS
10000 BRL4,893,440.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Brazilian Real
1 TZS0.00204 BRL
5 TZS0.01022 BRL
10 TZS0.02044 BRL
20 TZS0.04087 BRL
50 TZS0.10218 BRL
100 TZS0.20435 BRL
250 TZS0.51089 BRL
500 TZS1.02177 BRL
1000 TZS2.04355 BRL
2000 TZS4.08710 BRL
5000 TZS10.21775 BRL
10000 TZS20.43550 BRL