1 Brazilian real to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert BRL to NIO at the real exchange rate

1 brl
6.69 nio

R$1.000 BRL = C$6.685 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to NIO conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.78737.2091
Low6.40386.4038
Average6.59086.8033
Change-1.29%-6.55%
1 BRL to NIO stats

The performance of BRL to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.7873 and a 30 day low of 6.4038. This means the 30 day average was 6.5908. The change for BRL to NIO was -1.29.

The performance of BRL to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.2091 and a 90 day low of 6.4038. This means the 90 day average was 6.8033. The change for BRL to NIO was -6.55.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 BRL6.68530 NIO
5 BRL33.42650 NIO
10 BRL66.85300 NIO
20 BRL133.70600 NIO
50 BRL334.26500 NIO
100 BRL668.53000 NIO
250 BRL1,671.32500 NIO
500 BRL3,342.65000 NIO
1000 BRL6,685.30000 NIO
2000 BRL13,370.60000 NIO
5000 BRL33,426.50000 NIO
10000 BRL66,853.00000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Brazilian Real
1 NIO0.14958 BRL
5 NIO0.74791 BRL
10 NIO1.49582 BRL
20 NIO2.99164 BRL
50 NIO7.47910 BRL
100 NIO14.95820 BRL
250 NIO37.39550 BRL
500 NIO74.79100 BRL
1000 NIO149.58200 BRL
2000 NIO299.16400 BRL
5000 NIO747.91000 BRL
10000 NIO1,495.82000 BRL