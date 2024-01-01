1 Brazilian real to Namibian dollars

Convert BRL to NAD at the real exchange rate

1 brl
3.33 nad

R$1.000 BRL = $3.326 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to NAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to NADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.34253.6068
Low3.18043.1804
Average3.26703.3866
Change0.59%-6.99%
1 BRL to NAD stats

The performance of BRL to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.3425 and a 30 day low of 3.1804. This means the 30 day average was 3.2670. The change for BRL to NAD was 0.59.

The performance of BRL to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.6068 and a 90 day low of 3.1804. This means the 90 day average was 3.3866. The change for BRL to NAD was -6.99.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Namibian Dollar
1 BRL3.32645 NAD
5 BRL16.63225 NAD
10 BRL33.26450 NAD
20 BRL66.52900 NAD
50 BRL166.32250 NAD
100 BRL332.64500 NAD
250 BRL831.61250 NAD
500 BRL1,663.22500 NAD
1000 BRL3,326.45000 NAD
2000 BRL6,652.90000 NAD
5000 BRL16,632.25000 NAD
10000 BRL33,264.50000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 NAD0.30062 BRL
5 NAD1.50311 BRL
10 NAD3.00621 BRL
20 NAD6.01242 BRL
50 NAD15.03105 BRL
100 NAD30.06210 BRL
250 NAD75.15525 BRL
500 NAD150.31050 BRL
1000 NAD300.62100 BRL
2000 NAD601.24200 BRL
5000 NAD1,503.10500 BRL
10000 NAD3,006.21000 BRL