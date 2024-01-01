500 Bolivian bolivianos to Myanmar kyats

Convert BOB to MMK at the real exchange rate

500 bob
151,717 mmk

Bs1.000 BOB = K303.4 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BOB to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BOB to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High305.1810305.6020
Low303.4340303.1470
Average304.3582304.3004
Change-0.13%-0.08%
View full history

1 BOB to MMK stats

The performance of BOB to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 305.1810 and a 30 day low of 303.4340. This means the 30 day average was 304.3582. The change for BOB to MMK was -0.13.

The performance of BOB to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 305.6020 and a 90 day low of 303.1470. This means the 90 day average was 304.3004. The change for BOB to MMK was -0.08.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.373932.4051,592.760.9160.784146.61557.261
1 CAD0.7281679.1251,160.10.6670.571106.78841.707
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7080.0010.0010.1570.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.58510.00100.0920.036

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian bolivianos

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Myanma Kyat
1 BOB303.43400 MMK
5 BOB1,517.17000 MMK
10 BOB3,034.34000 MMK
20 BOB6,068.68000 MMK
50 BOB15,171.70000 MMK
100 BOB30,343.40000 MMK
250 BOB75,858.50000 MMK
500 BOB151,717.00000 MMK
1000 BOB303,434.00000 MMK
2000 BOB606,868.00000 MMK
5000 BOB1,517,170.00000 MMK
10000 BOB3,034,340.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Bolivian Boliviano
1 MMK0.00330 BOB
5 MMK0.01648 BOB
10 MMK0.03296 BOB
20 MMK0.06591 BOB
50 MMK0.16478 BOB
100 MMK0.32956 BOB
250 MMK0.82390 BOB
500 MMK1.64781 BOB
1000 MMK3.29561 BOB
2000 MMK6.59122 BOB
5000 MMK16.47805 BOB
10000 MMK32.95610 BOB