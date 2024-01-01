1 thousand Bolivian bolivianos to Israeli new sheqels

Convert BOB to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bob
538.09 ils

Bs1.000 BOB = ₪0.5381 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BOB to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BOB to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.55540.5554
Low0.52200.5220
Average0.53560.5369
Change2.43%0.44%
1 BOB to ILS stats

The performance of BOB to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5554 and a 30 day low of 0.5220. This means the 30 day average was 0.5356. The change for BOB to ILS was 2.43.

The performance of BOB to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5554 and a 90 day low of 0.5220. This means the 90 day average was 0.5369. The change for BOB to ILS was 0.44.

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.373932.4051,592.760.9160.784146.61557.261
1 CAD0.7281679.1251,160.10.6670.571106.78841.707
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7080.0010.0010.1570.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.58510.00100.0920.036

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BOB0.53809 ILS
5 BOB2.69047 ILS
10 BOB5.38094 ILS
20 BOB10.76188 ILS
50 BOB26.90470 ILS
100 BOB53.80940 ILS
250 BOB134.52350 ILS
500 BOB269.04700 ILS
1000 BOB538.09400 ILS
2000 BOB1,076.18800 ILS
5000 BOB2,690.47000 ILS
10000 BOB5,380.94000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Bolivian Boliviano
1 ILS1.85841 BOB
5 ILS9.29205 BOB
10 ILS18.58410 BOB
20 ILS37.16820 BOB
50 ILS92.92050 BOB
100 ILS185.84100 BOB
250 ILS464.60250 BOB
500 ILS929.20500 BOB
1000 ILS1,858.41000 BOB
2000 ILS3,716.82000 BOB
5000 ILS9,292.05000 BOB
10000 ILS18,584.10000 BOB