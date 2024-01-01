10 Bolivian bolivianos to Danish kroner

Convert BOB to DKK at the real exchange rate

10 bob
9.87 dkk

Bs1.000 BOB = kr0.9872 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BOB to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BOB to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.00161.0131
Low0.98390.9839
Average0.99310.9978
Change-0.40%-1.30%
View full history

1 BOB to DKK stats

The performance of BOB to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0016 and a 30 day low of 0.9839. This means the 30 day average was 0.9931. The change for BOB to DKK was -0.40.

The performance of BOB to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0131 and a 90 day low of 0.9839. This means the 90 day average was 0.9978. The change for BOB to DKK was -1.30.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.373932.4051,592.760.9160.784146.61557.261
1 CAD0.7281679.1251,160.10.6670.571106.78841.707
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7080.0010.0010.1570.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.58510.00100.0920.036

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian bolivianos

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Danish Krone
1 BOB0.98718 DKK
5 BOB4.93592 DKK
10 BOB9.87184 DKK
20 BOB19.74368 DKK
50 BOB49.35920 DKK
100 BOB98.71840 DKK
250 BOB246.79600 DKK
500 BOB493.59200 DKK
1000 BOB987.18400 DKK
2000 BOB1,974.36800 DKK
5000 BOB4,935.92000 DKK
10000 BOB9,871.84000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Bolivian Boliviano
1 DKK1.01298 BOB
5 DKK5.06490 BOB
10 DKK10.12980 BOB
20 DKK20.25960 BOB
50 DKK50.64900 BOB
100 DKK101.29800 BOB
250 DKK253.24500 BOB
500 DKK506.49000 BOB
1000 DKK1,012.98000 BOB
2000 DKK2,025.96000 BOB
5000 DKK5,064.90000 BOB
10000 DKK10,129.80000 BOB