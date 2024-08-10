Bolivian boliviano to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Danish kroner is currently 0.987 today, reflecting a -0.232% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.473% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0.992 on 04-08-2024 and a low of 0.983 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.579% decrease in value.