Bolivian boliviano to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Danish kroner is currently 1.018 today, reflecting a 0.030% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.176% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 1.028 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 1.015 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -0.618% decrease in value.