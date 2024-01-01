Bolivian bolivianos to Colombian pesos today

Convert BOB to COP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bob
559,754 cop

1.000 BOB = 559.8 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.369671,501.570.9220.788151.72556.234
1 CAD0.7351711.161,104.30.6780.579111.58341.356
1 CLP0.0010.00111.5530.0010.0010.1570.058
1 NGN0.0010.0010.64410.0010.0010.1010.037

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian boliviano

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Colombian Peso
1 BOB559.75400 COP
5 BOB2,798.77000 COP
10 BOB5,597.54000 COP
20 BOB11,195.08000 COP
50 BOB27,987.70000 COP
100 BOB55,975.40000 COP
250 BOB139,938.50000 COP
500 BOB279,877.00000 COP
1000 BOB559,754.00000 COP
2000 BOB1,119,508.00000 COP
5000 BOB2,798,770.00000 COP
10000 BOB5,597,540.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Bolivian Boliviano
1 COP0.00179 BOB
5 COP0.00893 BOB
10 COP0.01787 BOB
20 COP0.03573 BOB
50 COP0.08932 BOB
100 COP0.17865 BOB
250 COP0.44663 BOB
500 COP0.89325 BOB
1000 COP1.78650 BOB
2000 COP3.57300 BOB
5000 COP8.93250 BOB
10000 COP17.86500 BOB