Bolivian boliviano to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Colombian pesos is currently 587.906 today, reflecting a 0.209% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -2.037% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 608.666 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 585.979 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 1.102% increase in value.