Bolivian boliviano to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Colombian pesos is currently 633.652 today, reflecting a -0.274% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -1.542% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 655.758 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 632.669 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 1.820% increase in value.