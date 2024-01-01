250 Brunei dollars to Norwegian kroner

Convert BND to NOK at the real exchange rate

250 bnd
2,040.96 nok

B$1.000 BND = kr8.164 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.30158.3015
Low7.98567.7658
Average8.14467.9575
Change2.23%1.91%
View full history

1 BND to NOK stats

The performance of BND to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.3015 and a 30 day low of 7.9856. This means the 30 day average was 8.1446. The change for BND to NOK was 2.23.

The performance of BND to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.3015 and a 90 day low of 7.7658. This means the 90 day average was 7.9575. The change for BND to NOK was 1.91.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 BND8.16385 NOK
5 BND40.81925 NOK
10 BND81.63850 NOK
20 BND163.27700 NOK
50 BND408.19250 NOK
100 BND816.38500 NOK
250 BND2,040.96250 NOK
500 BND4,081.92500 NOK
1000 BND8,163.85000 NOK
2000 BND16,327.70000 NOK
5000 BND40,819.25000 NOK
10000 BND81,638.50000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Brunei Dollar
1 NOK0.12249 BND
5 NOK0.61246 BND
10 NOK1.22491 BND
20 NOK2.44982 BND
50 NOK6.12455 BND
100 NOK12.24910 BND
250 NOK30.62275 BND
500 NOK61.24550 BND
1000 NOK122.49100 BND
2000 NOK244.98200 BND
5000 NOK612.45500 BND
10000 NOK1,224.91000 BND